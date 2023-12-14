Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

LOW stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average is $213.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

