Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $234.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,465 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

