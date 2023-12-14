Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,299 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

