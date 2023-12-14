Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $278.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,161.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

