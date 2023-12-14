Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 49,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $435.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $435.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.