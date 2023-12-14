Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,440,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.4% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE T opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

