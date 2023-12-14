Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $715.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.66 and a 200 day moving average of $584.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

