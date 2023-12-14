Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 43.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,782,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,870,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,355,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $264.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average is $250.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

