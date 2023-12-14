Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,424.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,035.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,960.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,433.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

