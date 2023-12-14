Wallace Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

