Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $577.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.87. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

