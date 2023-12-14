Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,184,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,259,951 shares of company stock worth $105,850,651 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

