Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

