Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

