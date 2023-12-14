Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $268.54 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.24 and a 52-week high of $268.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

