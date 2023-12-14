Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $218.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

