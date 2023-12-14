Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,215. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.60 and a 200-day moving average of $282.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $305.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

