Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $307.90. 151,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.64. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

