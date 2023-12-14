Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $169.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.