United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 3,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

UTHR opened at $256.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $281.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

