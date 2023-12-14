Unison Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,350.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNI opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

