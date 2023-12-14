Unison Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 172,823 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,448,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 156,293 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

