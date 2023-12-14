Unison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in HNI by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,475,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

