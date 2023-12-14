Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 353 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

