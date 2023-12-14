Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $236.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

