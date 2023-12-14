UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of UDR opened at $37.11 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.