UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of UDR opened at $37.11 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

