TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Lifted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $67.06 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.