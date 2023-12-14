The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.0 %

SHW stock opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

