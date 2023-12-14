The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

LEV opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

