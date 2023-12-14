The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

AGL opened at $12.41 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.45.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

