The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $251.44 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $251.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $212.17.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

