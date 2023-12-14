The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

