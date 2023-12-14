The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 13,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AZEK Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 283.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 10.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.