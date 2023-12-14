T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham Sells 5,977 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert C.T. Higginbotham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

