Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
