Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 280,735 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

