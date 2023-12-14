Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

