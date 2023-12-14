Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $216.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

