Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 5.7 %

STRM stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth $453,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.