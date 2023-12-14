Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $23.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,095.46. 2,346,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,924. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,099.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $452.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.