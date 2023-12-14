Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7198317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

