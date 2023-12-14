Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,159,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 71,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 918,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,526,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

