Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.40. 212,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,233. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

