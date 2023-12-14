StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

