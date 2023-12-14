Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 315,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 72,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

