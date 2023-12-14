SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.4% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

