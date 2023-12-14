Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

