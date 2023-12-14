SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Read More

