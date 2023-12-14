Schoolcraft Capital LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 17,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 81,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

