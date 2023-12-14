Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 30,944 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,944 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,626,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EQR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.29. 281,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,465. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

