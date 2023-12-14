Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $722,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ONEOK by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,111 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

